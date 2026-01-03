Mike McDaniel gives blunt response to Troy Aikman’s criticism after Dolphins hire him as consultant

Tension continues to build within the Miami Dolphins. As the franchise prepares to decide Mike McDaniel’s future, the front office has brought in Troy Aikman as a consultant for the process, a move that appears to have strained the relationship between the head coach and the Hall of Famer.

In Week 15, Troy Aikman voiced strong criticism of Mike McDaniel and his game management against the Steelers. Just weeks later, Aikman joined the Dolphins as a consultant, a situation that does not seem to bother McDaniel at all, despite the legend’s recent comments.

“No, that stuff doesn’t hit me,” McDaniel said on Aikman’s criticism, via a transcript distributed by the team. “When I signed up for this job, this just in and when things work, people will applaud. When they don’t work, they’ll have critiques. And if I expect anything else, that’s a level of entitlement that doesn’t really hit me correctly. It’s kind of the nature of the biz. So you’re telling me he didn’t like us not scoring points and taking up too much time? Neither did I, that was not the intent.

“He’s doing his job, and when I signed up for this job it was inherent that results will dictate all narratives regardless of if things were good, bad or whatever. It doesn’t bother me in the least. As a matter of fact, I think it would be funny if it did.”

Is Mike McDaniel going to be fired?

While McDaniel appears very confident about keeping his job with the Dolphins, the reality is that he is one of several head coaches who could be on the move once the 2025 NFL season comes to an end.

According to reports, McDaniel could leave the Dolphins this upcoming offseason. However, he would remain an attractive option for several franchises, including the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns.

In Cleveland’s case, a ripple effect would be required for McDaniel to land with the AFC North team. If Kevin Stefanski were to leave, with the Giants also emerging as a top destination, the Browns would need a new head coach, and McDaniel’s offensive mind is reportedly viewed as highly appealing by the front office.

