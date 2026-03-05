Donald Trump brings up Cristiano Ronaldo as Lionel Messi, Inter Miami visit the White House after 2025 MLS Cup win

Inter Miami were crowned champions of the 2025 MLS Cup after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps in the final. Now they receive recognition from the President of the United States, Donald Trump, as they visit the White House with Lionel Messi as the central figure, though Trump also mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo during the ceremony.

Trump made a separate entrance to the ceremony, though the big surprise was that he did so alongside Messi. He then delivered congratulatory remarks, where he also recalled a pleasant visit from Cristiano Ronaldo. There was no comparison made, rather praise for the Portugal star and the captain of Inter Miami.

“I just wanted to say what no American president has ever had the chance to say before, welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi. Lionel Messi is… my son said, Dad, you know who’s gonna be there today? I said, no, I got a lot of things going on. He said, Messi. I said, really? He’s a big fan. He’s a big fan of yours. He’s just a great person, Messi. I think after meeting you a little while. So he’s a big soccer fan, but he’s a tremendous fan of yours and a gentleman named Ronaldo.”

“We have Cristiano, who’s a great and you are great boys, some big champions, some great, great athletes in this sport and people that really love what they’re doing and they’re doing it well. And it’s an honor for us and everybody at the White House to be honoring you today.”

Developing story…