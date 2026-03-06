NY Rangers reportedly lose one Vincent Trocheck trade suitor amid interest from Detroit and Carolina

The Minnesota Wild have made a notable move ahead of the NHL trade deadline, completing a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers that could reshape their priorities in the final hours before the cutoff. While Minnesota had been linked to Vincent Trocheck in several reports, this deal may signal that the team is shifting the focus to other roster adjustments rather than pursuing the New York Rangers center.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported the key detail of the transaction: “Bobby Brink to MIN for David Jiricek.” The swap between the Wild and the Flyers adds a new element to Minnesota’s roster planning and could influence how aggressive the team plans to be in the remaining trade discussions.

Because the Wild were previously considered one of the most serious suitors for Trocheck, and even submitted a formal offer earlier in the process, this move could indicate that their pursuit is cooling down. They cannot wait for an answer to make moves as they’re clearly Stanley Cup contenders.

Vincent Trochek’s deal comes with two conditions

Any potential deal involving Vincent Trocheck comes with two clear conditions that shape the list of possible destinations. First, teams located on the West Coast are not considered options, narrowing the market for the veteran.

Second, Trocheck is only interested in joining a Stanley Cup contender, meaning that only competitive teams with legitimate playoff aspirations would realistically fit his preferences ahead of the NHL trade deadline. That’s why the list of suitors include Detroit, Carolina and a possible a dark horse.

The Wild are in third place in the Central Division of the Western Conference behind the Avalanche and the Dallas Stars. However, the arrival of Trocheck could give them the boost they need to make a deep playoff run.

