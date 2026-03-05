NY Giants fans launch petition to bring back former star WR

New York Giants fans are coming together and signing a petition urging the front office to do whatever it takes to bring back Odell Beckham Jr., who during his time with the team was a star wide receiver and produced more than 5,476 receiving yards between 2014 and 2018.

The petition was started on Change.org by Joseph Scarlotta. “As a die-hard New York Giants fan, Odell Beckham Jr. is more than just a name on a roster. He is the essence of what it means to be a Giant. His time with the team was marked by unforgettable moments and highlight-reel catches that not only changed the culture of the Giants but also left an indelible mark on the entire NFL.”

At the time of writing this piece, the petition had reached 5,294 verified signatures. According to Scarlotta, the initiative is directed at New York Giants management, since the organization would ultimately be the one capable of making the dream of Beckham Jr.’s return a reality for many fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More than signatures, fans leaving messages supporting Beckham Jr.

It’s not just signatures. Among the more than 5,000 verified supporters, many have also left comments backing the former Giants receiver, who once posted a single-season career high of 1,450 receiving yards with the team in 2015, a mark he has never surpassed since.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

“I was in 3rd grade when Odell made that catch. I remember going to school after and everyone wouldn’t stop talking about him. My little brother was his biggest fan. When he got traded, it was the end of the world. We want him back,” wrote Nick Hicksville

Advertisement

see also NY Giants, Chiefs may have reason for concern with Jeremiyah Love already visiting Titans

For now, however, nothing is official. There has been no response from Beckham Jr., nor any reaction from the Giants. At the very least, the former wide receiver is currently a free agent after earning $3 million last season with the Dolphins, where he played only nine games and did not score a touchdown.

Advertisement

“I grew up watching Odell, and he was my favorite player for years. I, like many fans my age, was absolutely crushed when he was traded. He was the inspiration for a whole generation of young people, football players and fans alike. Fast forward 10 years, and I am now a Giants season ticket holder, and I would love nothing more than for Odell to catch some touchdowns from Dart in the new Harbaugh era,” wrote Peyton Scarsdale.