AJ Brown might find a new suitor despite Eagles’ steep asking price as LA team wants to pair him with elite QB

The Philadelphia Eagles have set a hefty price for teams interested in landing AJ Brown. One of the teams in Los Angeles wants to bring him in, to pair him with one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported the Chargers are “keeping tabs on the situation” of AJ Brown. This would bring one of the most deadly weapons in the NFL to a team in desperate need to give elite QB Justin Herbert a chance to win.

While the Chargers have Ladd McConkey, the fact is there is not a receiver with the quality of Brown on the roster. Keenan Allen is past his prime, and while he wants to remain with the Chargers, he is an unrestricted free agent. Quentin Johnston is a deep threat, but he also is a WR2 at best.

Justin Herbert would have a field day throwing to Brown

Herbert has one of the best arms in football. Having a weapon like Brown would unlock a new level in his game, especially considering Mike McDaniel is the new offensive coordinator of the team.

Justin Herbert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Brown is elite at every single level of the field, and Herbert could find him in every way possible. Whether it’s in the middle of the field, outside the numbers, or a simple screen pass, Brown will deliver. While the price is heavy, the Chargers must feel like this opportunity is once in a lifetime.

What’s AJ Brown’s contract?

Brown is in the middle of a three-year, $96 million contract extension. Hence, he is under contract until 2029. So, if the Chargers trade for him, they don’t have to worry about extensions anytime soon.

However, as of right now, his contract contains four void years (2030-2033), which entail a massive $53.5 million cap charge in 2030. Hence, the Chargers would likely try to reestructure the contract. Still, that’s only if they land the services of the wideout.