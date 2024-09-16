Trending topics:
NFL News: Dolphins sign former Lamar Jackson teammate from Ravens to replace Tua Tagovailoa

After entering the concussion protocol, Tua Tagovailoa has a replacement. The Miami Dolphins have decided to sign a former teammate of Lamar Jackson from the Baltimore Ravens.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesTua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins reacts against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

By Matías Persuh

After suffering his third concussion in his short NFL career, Tua Tagovailoa‘s immediate future remains uncertain. As a result, the Miami Dolphins management has found a replacement from the Baltimore Ravens, a player who was once a teammate of Lamar Jackson.

Through his X (formerly Twitter) account, NFL journalist Tom Pelissero reported that the player coming in to fill Mike McDaniel’s roster is none other than former Ravens and Browns quarterback Tyler Huntley: “The #Dolphins are signing former Pro Bowl QB Snoop Huntley off the #Ravens practice squad, per sources. With Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, Skylar Thompson is in line to start Sunday at Seattle, and now Huntley could be a factor in coming weeks as well.”

Huntley entered the NFL from the University of Utah and has had two stints with the Baltimore Ravens, sharing roster with Lamar Jackson, and a brief period with the Cleveland Browns before landing with the Miami Dolphins. Over his NFL career, he has completed 64.6% of his passes from 342 attempts. He also has eight touchdown passes, seven interceptions, and three rushing touchdowns.

Tyler Huntley

Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to throw a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

What’s next for Tua Tagovailoa?

After suffering another concussion, this time in the recent divisional game against the Buffalo Bills, QB Tua Tagovailoa made a decision regarding his future and whether he was considering retirement as an option.

Given the situation, and while he is expected to continue being evaluated by the Miami Dolphins’ medical staff, the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback made it clear what his plans are moving forward.

QB Tua Tagovailoa has no plans to retire, sources say. He’s already begun seeing concussion specialists and will continue to do so, but there is no timeline to return. Tua will be back when he and his doctors deem him healthy and ready.”

Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins lays on the ground after colliding with Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Chances of Tua returning to play

Following Rapoport’s report, Cameron Wolfe highlighted that Tua is already focused on the appropriate timeline for his recovery. For the time being, retirement is not being considered as an option.

Tua Tagovailoa is 26 years old and loves football. He’s worked his life to QB a team to a Super Bowl and signed big money. Dolphins contract with it in mind. Tua will process his return timeline with family and doctors who will determine if/when he’s medically cleared, not thru public opinion.”

