NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends a special post to Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa after his serious injury

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes reacted instantly to the severe injury of Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa by sending him a heartfelt message.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches preseason game action against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches preseason game action against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

By Ignacio Cairola

The Miami Dolphins‘ 10-31 defeat against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night was marked by the shocking scene of a serious injury to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. This prompted reactions from thousands of players and fans, including Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes..

Minutes after the play, it was revealed that Tagovailoa had suffered a concussion, and although he walked off the field, there was widespread concern among the audience watching the NFL game between the Dolphins and the Bills live.

Mahomes reacted immediately on social media upon seeing Tagovailoa down, sending a message of concern with praying emojis, signaling his hopes for the Dolphins quarterback’s recovery. The Chiefs star posted this on his X account.

Mahomes’ reaction was spontaneous and came before the final diagnosis. The situation was alarming, considering Tagovailoa’s history of injuries throughout his career. After the Dolphins’ game ended, the medical team reported that the 26-year-old quarterback has full control of his extremities. The next step is to ensure that he has a long and smooth recovery.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins lays on the ground after colliding with Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins lays on the ground after colliding with Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

How did the Tagovailoa injury happen?

Miami Dolphins were in a fourth-down situation when Tua Tagovailoa took the ball and rushed forward to secure the first down. In a collision following a strong defensive play, the quarterback was hit in the head and neck area, impacting on the midsection of the Buffalo Bills defender Damar Hamlin. As a result, he remained on the ground for a long time until he was taken off the field to be treated for his brain concussion.

Concussions in Tua Tagovailoa’s Career

Tagovailoa’s career has been marked by serious injuries. Since entering the NFL, the quarterback has been diagnosed with three concussions, a high number that has led to criticism of the Miami Dolphins’ handling of their most important quarterback’s recovery.

The frequency is alarming given the short time span between injuries. Tagovailoa’s concussions have occurred between 2022 and 2024. Nonetheless, the most recent concussion against the Bills is classified as Grade 1, the same grade as one he suffered on September 29, 2022. The Dolphins’ quarterback could return for Week 3.

