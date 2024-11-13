Tua Tagovailoa recently suffered another concussion scare in Week 10, prompting Mike McDaniels, head coach of the Miami Dolphins, to issue a strong warning to the quarterback about his health.

In Week 10, Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion scare against the Rams. Following this tense moment, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has cautioned the quarterback to be more careful.

Sustaining three concussions in three years is a challenging scenario for any athlete. This unfortunate situation has affected Tua Tagovailoa, with some even speculating that his latest concussion might lead him to retire from football.

However, Tagovailoa chose to return and continue his career. Now, there’s widespread concern for his health, and the Dolphins are on high alert whenever he faces potential risks of this injury.

Mike McDaniel sends strong message to Tua Tagovailoa after recent scare

Since his return from injured reserve, Tua Tagovailoa has made a remarkable comeback to the NFL. The quarterback suffered a concussion in Week 2, sidelining him for four weeks and impacting the Dolphins’ lineup.

Despite his impressive return, there are lingering concerns about his health. Tagovailoa has experienced three concussions in his career, a troubling situation for any athlete in such a physical sport.

In Week 10, Tagovailoa came dangerously close to another concussion. After throwing an interception to linebacker Christian Rozeboom, who aimed to return it for a pick-six, Tagovailoa attempted a risky tackle.

Instead of pushing him out of bounds, Tagovailoa went low and hit his head on Rozeboom’s knee. Following this incident, head coach Mike McDaniel has urged Tagovailoa to refine his tackling approach and prioritize his health.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback of the Miami Dolphins

“I didn’t waste much time saying something to him,” McDaniel said, via a transcript from the team. “He can’t just think about his ability to stay healthy when he has the ball, it’s also when you’re trying to make a tackle — I told him not to close his eyes next time. But yeah, I think he could also prevent that from occurring by avoiding throwing it to the other team, which he knows as well. I think there’s always things to improve upon and learn from, and he definitely had a learning moment there.”

What’s next for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins secured a big win in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams. Now, the AFC East team is set to return home, aiming to add another victory as they face off against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 12 vs. New England Patriots

Week 13 @ Green Bay Packers

Week 14 vs. New York Jets

