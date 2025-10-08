Dolphins News: Tua Tagovailoa receives major statement from Mike McDaniel regarding recent criticism

Right now, one of the most talked-about players in the league is Tua Tagovailoa, who, after a slow start to the season, still hasn’t been able to elevate his Miami Dolphins to a higher level. Mike McDaniel, his leader from the sideline, knows the talent is there — but admits it can be frustrating not being able to fully display it on the field.

During a recent press conference, McDaniel was asked about the way his quarterback handles the reality of high expectations — and the wins and losses that often fall short of meeting them.

“I think it’s one of the reasons I focus on how he grows as a quarterback in the micro instances that I think are so difficult as a franchise quarterback [in] the National Football League,” the HC told reporters.

“If you’re uncomfortable with the stakes of the game, it’s not a game for you. You’re not going to change the stakes and he knows that, and I think that’s why I put such a priority on focusing on what he’s working on, being able to get better at things.

Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins.

“While that is also always true, bottom line, black and white, you’re held accountable for the results while you’re trying to get better. That’s difficult. I think he’s as experienced as anyone with positive or negative noise, and I think in that, you find the best version of yourself when you’re able to allow your own thoughts and decisions to dictate your opinion of yourself and how you’re carried towards others and how you handle all those things.“

A tough season for Tua

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is enduring what can only be described as a crisis season, with the spotlight intensifying on his performance as the team’s record plummets.

Following an offseason where the franchise heavily invested in him as the face of the organization, Tagovailoa’s struggles—highlighted by costly turnovers, poor late-game execution, and an inability to consistently drive the offense—have become the central issue in Miami’s disastrous start.

Critics argue that the high-priced star is failing to perform at the level of his enormous contract, and his inability to secure a clutch victory has raised serious questions about his “it factor.” As the Dolphins‘ playoff hopes fade, all eyes are on Tagovailoa to “figure this out now,” as he recently stated, before the pressure cooker in South Beach boils over and forces major changes.

