Mike McDaniel leaves Tua Tagovailoa’s job security up in the air after Dolphins’ playoff elimination

Following the Miami Dolphins’ elimination from playoff contention in the 2025 NFL season, Mike McDaniel dropped a blunt statement on Tua Tagovailoa’s job.

By Federico O'donnell

Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 NFL season
The Miami Dolphins may be headed for a massive shakeup. After losing in disastrous fashion in Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season, the Phins waved their playoff dreams goodbye. Now, Mike McDaniel left Tua Tagovailoa’s future up in the air with a blunt statement.

“Everything is on the table,” McDaniel admitted on a potential change at the starting quarterback position, via insider Tom Pelissero.

Developing story…

