The Miami Dolphins appear to be determined to make a drastic change in the future of the franchise after losing against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The first major move was to bench Tua Tagovailoa in what could be the end of his tenure with the team.

Additionally, according to a report from Jordan Schultz, head coach Mike McDaniel and interim general manager Champ Kelly will release a key player soon. “Sources: Dolphins are releasing pass rusher Matthew Judon. He will go on waivers.”

The Dolphins once again failed in their attempt to beat a contender on the road and in cold weather, which has triggered a new crisis within the team. It appears there will be another rebuilding process in the long journey back to the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s next for Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins will begin the search for their next starting quarterback after benching Tua Tagovailoa. One detail that drew a lot of attention on social media was a sarcastic message from Tyreek Hill, in which he appeared to mock his teammate by saying goodbye.

Are Dolphins releasing Tua Tagovailoa?

No. The Dolphins are not releasing Tua Tagovailoa at the moment, but heading into next season, that option is possible. The big question is whether the team’s front office is willing to absorb the salary cap hit in dead money that would come with it in order to pursue a fresh start.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Mike McDaniel made controversial decision that could have cost him his job as Dolphins head coach

Who will replace Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins QB?

Quinn Ewers will replace Tua Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. However, that does not mean he is the future, and it is likely they will look for a possible replacement in the draft or in free agency.