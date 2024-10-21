Tua Tagovailoa has decided to play football again, revealing an unexpected reason behind his NFL comeback this year.

Tua Tagovailoa is back. The Miami Dolphins’ talented quarterback has announced his decision to return to football, offering an unexpected reason behind his comeback to the NFL.

The 2024 NFL season has been challenging for the Dolphins. In Week 2, the AFC East club lost Tagovailoa to a concussion, leading many to believe that the quarterback wouldn’t return this year.

However, the former Alabama standout has chosen to continue his career. Despite medical specialists advising him to retire, Tagovailoa has decided to suit up again this season.

Tua Tagovailoa opens up on why he chose to return to football

The Miami Dolphins will have their starting quarterback back for Week 8. Tua Tagovailoa confirmed his return after missing multiple games due to a concussion.

In Week 2, Tagovailoa collided headfirst into Damar Hamlin’s chest, marking his third official concussion in the NFL. While analysts predicted he might not return, he has now confirmed his comeback to face the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, the star quarterback will practice on Wednesday for the first time since his concussion. Tagovailoa has also shared an unexpected reason behind his decision to return.

“How much risk do we take when we get up in the morning and drive to work?” Tagovailoa said on his decision to play football again. “You can get in a car accident… There is risk in any & everything. I’m willing to play odds.”

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins lays on the ground after colliding with Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Medical experts have warned that another concussion could significantly affect Tagovailoa’s health. Despite this, the quarterback mentioned he would not be wearing the guardian cap for “personal reasons.”

What’s next for the Miami Dolphins?

If Tagovailoa clears the concussion protocol this week, he will be available for the Dolphins’ Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The team will need to shift gears if they want to make a serious playoff push this season.

Week 8 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 9 @ Buffalo Bills

Week 10 @ Los Angeles Rams

Week 11 vs Las Vegas Raiders

