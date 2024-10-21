Trending topics:
NFL

Dolphins News: Tua Tagovailoa reveals unexpected reason for his NFL comeback

Tua Tagovailoa has decided to play football again, revealing an unexpected reason behind his NFL comeback this year.

Tua Tagovailoa, star quarterback of the Miami Dolphins
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireTua Tagovailoa, star quarterback of the Miami Dolphins

By Fernando Franco Puga

Tua Tagovailoa is back. The Miami Dolphins’ talented quarterback has announced his decision to return to football, offering an unexpected reason behind his comeback to the NFL.

The 2024 NFL season has been challenging for the Dolphins. In Week 2, the AFC East club lost Tagovailoa to a concussion, leading many to believe that the quarterback wouldn’t return this year.

However, the former Alabama standout has chosen to continue his career. Despite medical specialists advising him to retire, Tagovailoa has decided to suit up again this season.

Advertisement

Tua Tagovailoa opens up on why he chose to return to football

The Miami Dolphins will have their starting quarterback back for Week 8. Tua Tagovailoa confirmed his return after missing multiple games due to a concussion.

NFL News: Dolphins announce final decision on Tua Tagovailoa&#039;s return in 2024

see also

NFL News: Dolphins announce final decision on Tua Tagovailoa's return in 2024

In Week 2, Tagovailoa collided headfirst into Damar Hamlin’s chest, marking his third official concussion in the NFL. While analysts predicted he might not return, he has now confirmed his comeback to face the Arizona Cardinals.

Advertisement

According to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, the star quarterback will practice on Wednesday for the first time since his concussion. Tagovailoa has also shared an unexpected reason behind his decision to return.

“How much risk do we take when we get up in the morning and drive to work?” Tagovailoa said on his decision to play football again. “You can get in a car accident… There is risk in any & everything. I’m willing to play odds.

Advertisement
Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins lays on the ground after colliding with Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Medical experts have warned that another concussion could significantly affect Tagovailoa’s health. Despite this, the quarterback mentioned he would not be wearing the guardian cap for “personal reasons.”

Advertisement

What’s next for the Miami Dolphins?

If Tagovailoa clears the concussion protocol this week, he will be available for the Dolphins’ Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The team will need to shift gears if they want to make a serious playoff push this season.

NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins show signs of a potential QB comeback

see also

NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins show signs of a potential QB comeback

  • Week 8 vs. Arizona Cardinals
  • Week 9 @ Buffalo Bills
  • Week 10 @ Los Angeles Rams
  • Week 11 vs Las Vegas Raiders
Advertisement

Survey

Will the Dolphins make it to playoffs this year?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist specializing in soccer, NFL, MLB, and MMA. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets, including Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach. Fernando earned his degree in Communication from the prestigious Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), equipping him with a robust foundation in media studies.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Anthony Richardson sends message to Colts fans after being booed
NFL

Anthony Richardson sends message to Colts fans after being booed

Taylor Fritz’s bold claim about what Sinner and Alcaraz are doing better than the ‘Big 3’
Sports

Taylor Fritz’s bold claim about what Sinner and Alcaraz are doing better than the ‘Big 3’

WNBA: Alysha Clark and other stars respond to CBA opt-out after groundbreaking season
Sports

WNBA: Alysha Clark and other stars respond to CBA opt-out after groundbreaking season

Jake Paul challenges Canelo Alvarez ahead of his fight against Mike Tyson
Boxing

Jake Paul challenges Canelo Alvarez ahead of his fight against Mike Tyson

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo