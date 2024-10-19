NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins show signs of a potential QB comeback

After being sidelined by a severe concussion, the Miami Dolphins and star QB Tua Tagovailoa have an important update on his situation.

For several weeks now, the NFL has certainly been missing one of its best quarterbacks. Tua Tagovailoa has been sidelined for multiple games after suffering another concussion in the match against the Bills. However, the Miami Dolphins, led by head coach Mike McDaniel, have received important news regarding the QB’s situation.

The most significant news revolves around the former Alabama quarterback, who, after several weeks away from the field, will return to practice this week with his teammates, with a strong chance of playing starting in Week 8.

As reported by journalist Dianna Russini through her X (formerly Twitter) account @DMRussini: “Tua Tagovailoa is back. The Miami quarterback is set to practice this week and the hope is he will start in week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals, per sources.”

Definitely one of the biggest news for the Dolphins, not only for the health of their quarterback but also for his return to the starting lineup, something that both the head coach and his staff have been eagerly anticipating to improve the current situation.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mike McDaniel and his optimism about Tua

Tua Tagovailoa‘s situation changed day by day until it was finally announced that he will slowly return to practice with his teammates. His coach, Mike McDaniel, has consistently remained optimistic in every update regarding his status.

“Everything was positive every day. Tua has done a great job of making something out of a situation that is obviously not ideal. You can’t choose what you experience, but you can choose how you handle things. He’s been incredibly hardworking, he’s been a leader. He’s on the mend,” McDaniel said of Tagovailoa’s recovery.

Mike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins, looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at WhLumen Field on September 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Nick Saban’s perspective on Tua’s situation

Another authoritative voice on the situation with Tua Tagovailoa and his repeated concussions is none other than experienced coach Nick Saban, who recently revealed the final decision about his future.

“I talked to Tua. He really wants to play. Whether he ever can play or get the opportunity to do it again, I guess that’s a medical decision somebody has to make. He seemed to be good. I talked to him right afterwards. You know, he’s good. He’s always positive and, you know, very enthusiastic.” Saban stated.

What’s next for the Miami Dolphins?

vs Indianapolis Colts, Week 7

vs Arizona Cardinals, Week 8

vs Buffalo Bills, Week 9

vs Los Angeles Rams, Week 10

vs Las Vegas Raiders, Week 11