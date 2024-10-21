Tua Tagovailoa has been sidelined for four games this season due to a concussion, and now Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has announced their final decision regarding the quarterback's return in 2024.

Earlier this year, Tua Tagovailoa suffered his third official concussion in the NFL, which has sidelined him for four games. Now, Mike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has announced the team’s final decision on the quarterback’s return in 2024.

In Week 2 of the 2024 season, Tua Tagovailoa experienced another concussion in his professional career. The quarterback collided his head into Damar Hamlin’s chest, falling immediately to the ground due to the tough impact.

The Dolphins placed him on injured reserve to allow him to see specialists and determine if he should play again. Now that he’s eligible to return, the club has announced the next steps for the talented quarterback.

Dolphins make final decision on Tua Tagovailoa’s return for Week 8

Tua Tagovailoa has not been able to stay healthy in recent years, primarily due to concussions. The former Alabama standout has suffered three concussions so far in his NFL career, with the latest occurring this year.

While playing against the Bills, Tagovailoa attempted to run the ball to gain a first down. However, he didn’t slide properly and collided his head into Damar Hamlin’s chest, resulting in another serious concussion.

Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve to allow for rest and evaluation regarding his return to football. Some specialists and coaches advised him to consider retirement to avoid any major issues if he suffers another concussion.

However, the Dolphins have made their final decision regarding Tagovailoa’s return. The quarterback is set to play football again and seems ready to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins lays on the ground after colliding with Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mike McDaniel, head coach of the team, informed reporters on Monday that Tua Tagovailoa will practice on Wednesday to prepare for the game against the Cardinals. If he clears the final stages of the protocol, he will be activated immediately.

What would happen if Tua Tagovailoa suffers another concussion?

After suffering his third concussion in the NFL, many questioned whether Tua Tagovailoa would return to the field. Despite concerns, the quarterback is eager to play again, even as several coaches have urged him to prioritize his health and consider retirement.

Concussions have become a huge problem in the NFL in recent years. Many retired players have faced long-term health issues due to this injury, and specialists fear that another concussion could have serious consequences for Tagovailoa’s life beyond football.

