Tua Tagovailoa is very close to returning to the NFL. The Miami Dolphins quarterback has now taken a huge step in his recovery, which could be decisive for his football comeback.

Suffering a concussion can have a major impact on any player, and enduring three in a three-year span is certainly concerning. Tua Tagovailoa has faced this difficult scenario.

Tagovailoa’s first confirmed NFL concussion was in 2022. Earlier this year, he suffered his third, with many analysts speculating that it might mark the end of his career.

Tua Tagovailoa takes a final step toward his return to football

A frightening moment occurred in Week 2 this year when Tua Tagovailoa’s head collided with the chest of Bills’ Damar Hamlin, causing him to fall with rigid extremities—a clear sign of a concussion.

This marked Tagovailoa’s third official NFL concussion. Many specialists advised him to consider his future, as another head injury could seriously affect his health beyond football.

Nevertheless, Tagovailoa has made his decision. The quarterback will continue his NFL career and has now taken a major step toward returning for the 2024 season.

The Dolphins announced that Tua Tagovailoa was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. The AFC East team aims to start him in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins lays on the ground after colliding with Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Nevertheless, there is still one final hurdle left for Tagovailoa in his return journey. The quarterback needs to meet with an independent neurological consultant to receive medical clearance before he can resume playing football.

Will Tua Tagovailoa wear a Guardian Cap?

“Nope,” was Tua Tagovailoa’s response when asked if he would wear a Guardian Cap, an item believed to reduce concussions by 46%, which several players currently use during games.

According to reports from NFL Media and ESPN, Tua will instead wear a VICIS helmet, considered the “safest” option for quarterbacks. The specific model, the ZERO2 MATRIX ID, is rated higher for protection, as noted by ESPN.

