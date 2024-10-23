Even though Tua Tagovailoa has announced his return to the NFL, the Miami Dolphins have signed another quarterback for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The Miami Dolphins have not had a great 2024 NFL season, especially regarding injuries. Even though Tua Tagovailoa has announced his comeback, the AFC East team has signed another quarterback to add depth to their roster.

This campaign has presented several challenges for the Dolphins. Initially, Miami was regarded as a strong contender in the AFC East, but the reality has been quite different.

Although the team hasn’t performed well, injuries have played a significant role. However, the Dolphins are eager to turn things around and aim for a perfect second half to secure a playoff spot.

Dolphins sign a new quarterback to back up Tua Tagovailoa

The 2024 season has been tough for the Dolphins. Not only do they hold a 2-4 record after seven weeks, but injuries have significantly affected the AFC East club.

In their second game this year, the Dolphins lost Tua Tagovailoa to a concussion against the Bills. The quarterback was immediately placed on injured reserve, casting doubts on his return.

Despite some specialists advising him to retire, Tagovailoa decided to continue his career. He is set to start against the Cardinals in Week 8, but his backup has become a pressing question for Miami.

After Tagovailoa’s injury, the Dolphins turned to Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson. However, both are now injured, leading Miami to sign a new quarterback to reinforce their depth.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: C.J. Beathard #3 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs the ball during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Dolphins announced the signing of C.J. Beathard to their practice squad. He is expected to serve as QB2 for the upcoming game against the Cardinals.

What is C.J. Beathard’s profile?

C.J. Beathard is an NFL quarterback known for his experience as a reliable backup. Drafted by the 49ers in 2017, Beathard has shown solid game management skills throughout his career, stepping up during injuries and emergencies.

He has played for both the 49ers and Jaguars, with starting experience and a strong football IQ, which is why the Dolphins signed him to add depth behind Tua Tagovailoa.

