Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa could lose key teammate ahead of 2025 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins are looking to establish themselves as serious contenders for the 2025 NFL season, with the goal of capturing the AFC East title. Unfortunately for Tua Tagovailoa, a key contributor from last season could be leaving the franchise after four years in Florida.

The Dolphins are reportedly not expected to place the franchise tag on safety Jevon Holland, meaning he could leave the team in the upcoming free agency. The former Oregon standout saw action in 15 games last season.

The news was reported by NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, who, through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @CameronWolfe, shared the Dolphins’ decision regarding Holland, who could be seeking a new destination in the near future.

“Dolphins not expected to put the franchise tag on safety Jevon Holland putting him on track to test free agency as top player at his position, barring any surprises,” Wolfe stated.

Jevon Holland #8 of the Miami Dolphins walks to the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Holland arrived in Miami in 2021 from the Oregon Ducks, selected in the second round with the 23rd pick of the NFL Draft. In this past season, he finished with a total of 62 combined tackles (42 solo), four pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one sack in 15 games and 15 starts.

What’s next for Jevon Holland?

The Dolphins‘ decision not to apply the franchise tag to Holland opens the door for the safety to explore new opportunities in the upcoming free agency this offseason. However, he could still seek a new contract in Miami if he desires.

Free agency in the NFL opens on March 12, meaning Holland could move to another franchise in the near future, as he would be one of the most sought-after players on the market. The Buffalo Bills, a fierce rival in the AFC East and Super Bowl contender, could be one of the safety’s potential destinations.

“I wouldn’t hate the idea of coming back (to Miami). I wouldn’t hate the idea of leaving,” said Holland regarding the possibility of staying in Miami or moving to another team.

Grier’s perspective on Holland

The decision regarding Jevon Holland’s future has been a topic of debate for some time, and it was general manager Chris Grier himself who shared his opinion on the situation.

“Yeah, we had conversations throughout the summer with Jevon and his agent,” Grier said. “Jevon has been a good player here, watched him grow both on and off the field as a person. You guys have gotten to see his personality, too, here. We put those (discussions) on hold once the season started. Both sides agreed, let’s just let him focus, focus on the year. We’re going to go through everything like we always do and talk through this year and see what happens here in the offseason.”