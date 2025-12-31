What happens if Ohio State wins or loses vs Miami today in Cotton Bowl Classic at 2025 CFP?

The eight best teams in college football this season have reached the final stretch of the year. Two of them, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Miami Hurricanes, are heading to Texas to square off in one of the quarterfinal matchups, with a new edition of the Cotton Bowl Classic on the line.

The Buckeyes reached this stage after going undefeated in the regular season with twelve wins, before falling to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship Game. Now, head coach Ryan Day will look to guide his squad toward a back-to-back championship run.

On the other side, the arrival of Carson Beck has elevated the Hurricanes to another level, turning them into a legitimate contender. On December 20, they took down Texas A&M, and now Mario Cristobal’s squad is looking to knock off the reigning champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Ohio State defeats Miami?

If the Ohio State Buckeyes manage to defeat the Miami Hurricanes, they will not only claim the Cotton Bowl Classic but also secure a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals. There, they would face the winner of the matchup between No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Ole Miss.

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Advertisement

What happens if Ohio State loses vs Miami?

see also Players with the most receiving touchdowns in a college football season: Which NCAAF star holds the record?

If the Ohio State Buckeyes lose today to Miami at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium, they will not only miss out on the chance to add another bowl trophy to their storied history, but will also be automatically eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Their dream of reaching another National Championship Game would come to an abrupt end.

Advertisement

Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes.

Advertisement

When and where do the Buckeyes play the Hurricanes?

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday, December 31, 2025. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.