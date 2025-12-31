Tatsuya Imai, Kazuma Okamoto reportedly meet with MLB clubs in Los Angeles amid NY Mets, Blue Jays interest as deadlines near

With their MLB posting windows rapidly closing, Tatsuya Imai and Kazuma Okamoto have entered a critical stretch in their pursuit of big-league deals. Both Japanese stars are now meeting face-to-face with interested clubs as the clock winds down on their negotiations.

The New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays among the teams that have reportedly shown interest in recent weeks as decisions draw near for both players.Their market has intensified as clubs look to finalize roster moves before the posting deadlines expire.

According to a report by Brian Murphy of MLB.com, negotiations have entered a decisive phase for Tatsuya Imai and Kazuma Okamoto. With their posting deadlines just days away, a source cited by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand noted that “both players are holding meetings in Los Angeles this week with interested teams,” signaling intensified discussions as time winds down.

Imai’s posting window closes Friday at 5 p.m. ET, while Okamoto’s expires Sunday at the same time. If either player fails to reach an agreement by the deadline, they would return to their respective Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) teams for the upcoming season.

Kazuma Okamoto with Team Japan during the World Baseball Classic semifinals. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Imai draws late MLB attention

The 27-year-old right-hander has generated steady interest throughout the offseason, with teams such as the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago Cubs all linked to him, though any meaningful connection with the New York Yankees has been downplayed.

It was previously reported that the Chicago White Sox had emerged as surprise contenders in the pursuit of Imai, but Feinsand later clarified that Chicago remains a longshot despite recently signing fellow Japanese star Munetaka Murakami. As talks continue in Los Angeles, Imai’s camp appears focused on evaluating formal offers rather than general interest.

Okamoto explores options after dominant NPB run

Okamoto, 29, is also approaching a pivotal moment in his posting window, with several teams monitoring his availability. The Blue Jays, Padres, Angels, Pirates, and Red Sox have all been linked to the corner infielder at various points this offseason.

From 2018 through 2023, Okamoto delivered six consecutive 30-homer seasons, reinforcing his reputation as one of Japan’s most reliable power hitters. As meetings continue in Los Angeles, both players remain in limbo — with only days left before their MLB futures are decided.