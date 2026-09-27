Is Taylor Swift attending the Dolphins vs Chiefs game in Miami today for 2026 NFL Week 3?

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to extend their record to 3-0, and to do so, they will have to take down the Miami Dolphins in South Florida. Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wife, tends to attend certain games, mostly home contests, so her presence at Hard Rock Stadium is still not guaranteed.

One important detail to keep in mind is that the MTV Video Music Awards are also taking place today, Sunday, September 27. The event is being held in Los Angeles, so Swift’s schedule could make it difficult for her to attend the ceremony if she travels to Miami.

So far in the 2026 NFL season, Swift has been in the stands for the Chiefs’ victories. Both games, played at Arrowhead Stadium, ended in wins over the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.

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The singer is often seen alongside Kelce at various points throughout the season, although there is still no confirmation that she will travel to Miami for Week 3. If her presence can be considered a good-luck charm, having her at the stadium could potentially provide a boost for the Chiefs.

Taylor Swift in attendance at Madison Square Garden.

Kelce is back to his best in 2026

Travis Kelce is off to a flying start in the 2026 season, racking up 172 receiving yards on 12 catches and a touchdown through the first two games to keep the Chiefs undefeated. He looks completely rejuvenated out on the field, and even Andy Reid credited Kelce and Taylor Swift’s marriage for giving the veteran tight end that extra spark and work ethic heading into his 14th year in the league.

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Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

When is the Chiefs’ next game at Arrowhead?

After back-to-back road trips against the Dolphins in Week 3 and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4, followed by their Week 5 bye, the Chiefs finally return to Arrowhead Stadium for their next home game on Sunday, October 18, to face the Los Angeles Chargers. It marks their first game in Kansas City in nearly a month, making it the ideal spot for Taylor Swift to return to her luxury suite and cheer on Travis Kelce as divisional action resumes.

Key takeaways

Taylor Swift’s attendance is not guaranteed at Hard Rock Stadium for Week 3.

at Hard Rock Stadium for Week 3. Travis Kelce recorded 172 receiving yards and one touchdown through two games.

recorded 172 receiving yards and one touchdown through two games. Kansas City returns to Arrowhead Stadium for their next home game on October 18.