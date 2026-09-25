Chiefs, Andy Reid receive news on Dolphins’ WRs ahead of Week 3 game in 2026 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs and Andy Reid have clear information on which wideouts they'll face in Week 3 vs Miami Dolphins.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season. However, the AFC East team has been dealing with issues in their wideout room, but the latest information gave Andy Reid a bigger blueprint of what his team will face.

The fact is the Chiefs come as a big favorite for this game, and the Dolphins‘ WR room is very young, but also deals with a great amount of injuries. However, Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley provided updates.

Hafley said Caleb Douglas won’t play vs Chiefs due to an ankle injury that occured in Week 2’s game. On the flip side, Chris Bell is expected to play after overcoming some knee injury in recent weeks.

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The Dolphins WR room is intriguing

Both Douglas and Bell are rookies, so the Dolphins have heavy capital invested in the WR depth chart. However, Bell has a long history of injuries since college, and Douglas is already sidelined. Hence, the question is not their talent, but their availability.

Dolphins WR Chris Bell said he’s fine through his knee issue and ready to play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/umywpx3wuE — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) September 24, 2026

Alongside both rookies, Malik Washington is also on the slot. Now, the team is married to quarterback Malik Willis for the foreseeable future, but that doesn’t mean they can change that in future NFL drafts.

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The Chiefs should deal with Dolphins WR quite a lot

Given how this game is expected to go, the Chiefs might have to deal with Bell and Washington a lot. Assuming the status quo remains, the Dolphins will be trailing a lot in this game, which will prompt them to go all-in on their passing attack.

Hence, Bell and Washington should be featured as key parts of the offense. The Chiefs got burned in Week 2 by the Colts. So, Steve Spagnuolo, as the team’s defensive coordinator, will have to plan a smart scheme.

Key takeaways

Caleb Douglas will miss Week 3 against Kansas City due to a Week 2 ankle injury.

against Kansas City due to a Week 2 ankle injury. Rookie receiver Chris Bell is expected to suit up vs Chiefs despite his recent knee issues.

is expected to suit up vs Chiefs despite his recent knee issues. The Dolphins defense expects a heavy passing workload after Chiefs surrendered big yards in Week 2.