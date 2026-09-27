What happened to De’Von Achane? Dolphins RB depth chart vs Chiefs today

De’Von Achane, the Miami Dolphins’ starting running back, left the game shortly after it began following a hard tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shortly after the game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs got underway, De’Von Achane was hit hard on a tackle and left the field limping. Ollie Gordon II is next on the depth chart behind him.

The initial reports indicate a knee injury, and Achane is out for today’s game. It is a tough blow for the Dolphins’ backfield, where Malik Willis has leaned heavily on him.

Jaylen Wright is listed behind Achane on the depth chart, but he is also out for this game due to injury. Jeff Hafley is dealing with issues that go beyond performance and on-field matters, as injuries are also becoming a concern.

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Gordon repaid the trust

While Achane’s departure is a major headache, Gordon’s immediate entry paid off. Shortly after taking the field, the running back broke through the Chiefs’ defense and scored the Dolphins’ first touchdown of the game.

OLLIE MF GORDON 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/rnz7DkC33B — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) September 27, 2026

Achane is crucial to the Dolphins

De’Von Achane has been the ultimate focal point of Miami’s offense through the first two weeks of the 2026 season, racking up 110 rushing yards on 31 carries alongside 7 receptions for 49 yards.

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While the Dolphins’ offense as a whole has struggled to find rhythm, Achane remains their absolute heartbeat—his game-breaking speed and dual-threat versatility as both a runner and a receiver force opposing defenses to respect the big play every single time he touches the ball.

Key takeaways