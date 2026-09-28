Dak Prescott admits frustration after Cowboys’ tough loss to Ravens

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a narrow loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, and Dak Prescott was far from satisfied with the outcome of the game.

The Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro does not appear to be just another defeat—at least not for Dak Prescott, who was visibly frustrated once the game was over. The result left America’s Team with a 1-2 record.

“Frustrated,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “Frustrated as hell. Excuse me. Embarrassed. We don’t call ourselves the best offense, GOTI [Greatest Offense There Is], and get down to the one-yard line and don’t put it in.

“Yeah, it just (expletive). Not a lot of words or full explanation of it. Defense shouldn’t even have been in that position. Those guys were over there saying ‘it’s on us,’ absolutely not. We’ve got to put the game away, period.”

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The Cowboys were in an ideal position to at least take the game to overtime. The rest is history: Tyler Loop’s kick with just one second left on the clock sealed the Ravens’ victory.

WALK-OFF WINNER IN BRAZIL 🇧🇷



TYLER LOOP NAILS THE 56-YD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN!



(via @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/uN5w5v9znD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 27, 2026

The Cowboys’ lack of awareness

The Cowboys blew it before Baltimore even got the ball back, mainly because their offense completely sputtered out right after tying the game at 31–31. With a chance to take the lead or at least drain the clock, Dallas went cold when it mattered most, getting stalled by self-inflicted mistakes, predictable play-calling, and a crucial failure to pick up key third-down conversions.

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Instead of taking control of the game, America’s Team handed the ball right back to Baltimore with a few seconds left, setting up the painful 34–31 finish. These types of mistakes can prove very costly when it comes to the final stretch of the regular season.

Dak’s numbers at the Maracana

In the historic international matchup in Rio de Janeiro, Dak Prescott put up a solid individual stat line, completing 25 of 40 passes (62.5% completion rate) for 276 yards, one touchdown, and zero interceptions. He added 19 rushing yards on 4 carries and finished with a 91.2 passer rating, but despite his efficient play through the air, it wasn’t quite enough to prevent the Cowboys’ heartbreaking defeat.

Back to the drawing board

Looking ahead, the Cowboys hit the road for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans. They then return home to AT&T Stadium to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, before heading out on another tough road test against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 6.

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Key takeaways