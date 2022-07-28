Tyreek Hill continues to show optimism ahead of the 2022 NFL season, his first year with the Miami Dolphins after being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs in a blockbuster deal earlier in the offseason.

The NFL community was still talking about the Davante Adams trade from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders when another blockbuster move stole all the headlines. In a shocking turn of events, Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs for the Miami Dolphins.

Though many felt he was taking a step back in his career — in terms of football, because financially he clearly wasn't — Cheetah has shown nothing but optimism since moving to South Beach. In fact, he even seemed to throw shade at Patrick Mahomes and his former teammates at Arrowhead Stadium.

While Hill has apparently become Tua Tagovailoa's biggest admirer since moving to Miami, he has also been impressed by the speed of second-year WR Jaylen Waddle. For him, opposing defenses will be terrified when they see them line up together on the same side this season.

Tyreek Hill says Dolphins' WR combo will scare opposing defenses in 2022

"They're scared s---less," Hill said Thursday, via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. "He's faster than I thought. When I first got here, I was like OK, he's a 4.3. Typically when you see 4.3 guys they don't run as fast on a football field. But J-Dub he actually runs a 4.3 on the football field -- there's a difference. I'm very excited for the season. I can't wait to see him blossom and continue to move his game forward, which I know he will.

“I am never going to say another man is going to be able to stop us. it really doesn’t matter who lines up against us," Hill added, via Dolphin Nation of Ahn Fire Digital. "Coach [Mike] McDaniel, Tua [Tagovailoa] have confidence in every single guy who lines up on offense to win their matchup.”

For those who have been listening Hill since the trade, his latest comments will come as no surprise. The difference is that on this occasion he praised Waddle instead of Tua, but what hasn't changed is his confidence in his new team.