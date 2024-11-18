Doug Pederson confirms Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars will miss key weapon for the rest of the season

The challenging season for the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL has taken a further hit with the announcement that a key player for Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson will be out for the remainder of the year.

Doug Pederson and his Jacksonville Jaguars are undoubtedly facing a challenging season in the NFL. After a tough loss in Week 11 to the Detroit Lions, the team has now been dealt another blow with the injury of a key player, who will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. The offense had already been weakened weeks earlier due to an injury to star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The visit to Ford Field in Detroit not only ended with a disappointing result—a crushing 52-6 loss to the Lions—but also saw one of their key offensive players forced to leave the field early due to a meniscus injury.

The player in question is none other than talented wide receiver Gabe Davis, and the news was confirmed by NFL insider Ian Rapoport through his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet.

“Jaguars standout WR Gabe Davis, is believed to have suffered a meniscus tear on Sunday, per me and @TomPelissero. They are still assessing the injury, but Davis is expected to have surgery. During the procedure, doctors will determine if it’s a full repair or just a trim,” Rapoport stated.

Gabe Davis #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars is looked at by athletic trainers in the third quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

It was the journalist himself who, updating the information, confirmed that the head coach announced Davis would miss the rest of the season: “Coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Gabe Davis will miss the rest of the season.”

Engram reflected on the tough loss to the Lions

The Jaguars’ season has undoubtedly been one of the most disappointing in the NFL. It’s not just the number of losses, but the way they’ve unfolded. One of the top title contenders, the Lions, handed the Jaguars a harsh reality check, and their players know it.

After the game, tight end Evan Engram took responsibility for the situation and spoke with the press, addressing how the locker room was feeling following the crushing defeat to Detroit: “I mean, y’all can, you can probably guess after a performance like that.”

“So just, that’s just not how we work. So for us to work how we work, and then that happens, just, yeah. So it was, wasn’t a good wasn’t a good feeling, for sure,” he added.

Evan Engram #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs after a catch in the fourth quarter of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The team shows its support for Doug Pederson

When things aren’t going well on the field and results logically don’t follow, the first person often blamed is the head coach. However, in Jacksonville, Doug Pederson remains standing strong and has the full support of his team.

“We’ve been saying through all the adversity, we ride together, we die together. So whatever is, all that stuff is out of my control — whatever is presented to us tomorrow or the next day or next week, we’re gonna show up on work. So that’s all I can say,” Engram stated.

The talented Jaguars‘ TE finally concluded: “Like I said earlier, that’s above my pay grade. I love playing for Doug. Doug and this team has been through so much over the last three years. And you know, like I said, like I told him, we’re going to ride together, we’re going to die together. So, like I said, that’s out of my control, but I’m going to keep fighting for Doug as much as I can. I know the team will.”

Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the third quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

