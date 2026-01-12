Trending topics:
Eagles 2026 free agents: Dallas Goedert, Jaelan Phillips and other stars running out of contract

As the offseason unfolds, the Philadelphia Eagles face a defining stretch where expiring contracts and roster planning begin to shape what comes next beyond the present moment.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Jaelan Phillips #50 of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025.
Philadelphia Eagles’ long-term picture is beginning to take shape as the team glance toward the 2026 offseason. Dallas Goedert and Jaelan Phillips headline a group of players whose contracts are quietly nearing their end.

Those expiring deals signal more than routine paperwork. They reflect a roster built to compete now, while contract timelines start to influence how they balance continuity, flexibility and long-term planning across multiple positions.

With the offseason already underway, the focus has shifted from possibility to timing, and how Philadelphia handles its pending free agents could leave a lasting mark on the roster’s next phase.

Philadelphia Eagles free agents in 2026

As the 2026 NFL offseason unfolds, the Eagles face a significant roster transition with several key contributors set to hit free agency. Among the most notable names nearing the end of their contracts are tight end Dallas Goedert and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, both listed as unrestricted free agents once the league year begins.

Dallas Goedert of the Eagles in 2025 (Source: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A large wave of players currently scheduled to hit free agency includes not only key contributors but also depth pieces whose contracts are expiring, forcing the front office to consider how to balance competitive continuity with financial flexibility.

Cap projections suggest that Philadelphia will not have unlimited room to maneuver, which could limit its ability to retain every pending free agent or aggressively pursue external upgrades. This offseason context comes amid a roster that has shown both promise and areas of concern on the field, tying Philadelphia’s on-field performance to its offseason strategy off it.

PlayerPositionFree agent type
Dallas GoedertTEUnrestricted
Reed BlankenshipSUnrestricted
Jaelan PhillipsDLUnrestricted
Azeez OjulariEDUnrestricted
Jahan DotsonWRUnrestricted
Brandon GrahamDLUnrestricted
Braden MannPUnrestricted
Joshua UcheEDUnrestricted
Kylen GransonTEUnrestricted
Matt PryorGUnrestricted
Fred JohnsonLTUnrestricted
A.J. DillonRBUnrestricted
Nakobe DeanLBUnrestricted
Ogbonnia OkoronkwoEDUnrestricted
Brett TothGUnrestricted
Ben VanSumerenFBRestricted
Sam HowellQBUnrestricted
Grant CalcaterraTEUnrestricted
(Source: Spotrac)
