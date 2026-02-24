The Miami Dolphins are expected to move on from Tua Tagovailoa. As they search for a new quarterback, another option has emerged for the AFC East team, with the Atlanta Falcons reportedly set to release Kirk Cousins soon.

A ripple effect could be heading toward Miami. With the Dolphins rumored to part ways with Tagovailoa, they must find a new signal-caller to lead the offense, and a veteran quarterback may now enter the conversation.

On Tuesday, Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham revealed that the team is expected to release Kirk Cousins on the first day of the new league year. Since then, speculation has linked the veteran quarterback to several teams across the NFL.

Can the Dolphins pursue Kirk Cousins?

According to reports, Kirk Cousins is expected to be one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason. While his tenure in Atlanta was not disastrous, the Falcons’ decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. in 2024 significantly altered the veteran’s outlook with the franchise.

With Tagovailoa potentially on his way out, a clear opportunity could open up for Cousins in Miami. The Dolphins appear to be entering a rebuilding phase and do not hold a high enough draft pick to comfortably target one of the top quarterback prospects, making free agency a logical path.

From a financial standpoint, Miami would likely pursue Cousins on a short-term deal, especially considering the salary-cap implications of releasing Tagovailoa. Still, signing a proven veteran could provide stability as the franchise navigates a rebuild already underway with a new general manager and head coach in place.

A discreet rebuild plan

The Dolphins finished the 2025 NFL season with a 7–10 record, placing them at No. 11 overall in the upcoming draft. That position makes it difficult to land an elite quarterback prospect without trading up.

However, a trade up the draft board seems unlikely and may not be the wisest long-term decision. For now, Miami appears to be taking a measured approach to 2026, understanding that the rebuilding process could take longer than fans would prefer.