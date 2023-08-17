Last season concluded with the Philadelphia Eagles falling just one win short of a championship. Nevertheless, they remain strong contenders to make another Super Bowl run again, having retained most of their core.

Philadelphia boasted a well rounded roster, with a high-scoring offense and a formidable defense. While the defense had numerous leaders, Haason Reddick stood out as the most influential player, showcasing his skills as a pass rusher.

Reddick was a notable free agency acquisition in the previous season, and the expectation is for him to continue developing within a system he is already familiar with. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury during a joint practice.

Haason Reddick Could be Ready for Week 1

Monday was when the injury occurred during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns. As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Reddick is scheduled to undergo thumb surgery soon to repair the damaged finger.

Since there is ample time before the Eagles’ season opener against the New England Patriots on September 10, Philadelphia managed to avert a more significant concern. By then, Reddick should be ready to play, having only missed a few practices.

Reddick’s presence on the defense is crucial, even though they possess substantial depth on that side of the ball. The veteran pass rusher finished the regular season with 16 sacks, but he added 3.5 more in the postseason.