Philadelphia Eagles lost the first game of the 2023 NFL Preseason, but that doesn’t worry anyone. They remain big favorites to reach the upcoming season playoffs and look for a rematch in the Super Bowl.

The defensive line was key to getting to the Super Bowl last season, but they know the defense isn’t the strongest part of the roster. As a result, they are trying out new players during the preseason, including a new defensive tackle who impressed many during the preseason opener.

Nick Sirianni knows that to get far in the season, they need a good defensive line to keep the score up. Last season, they had a couple of big winning streaks, winning nine games early in the season and another five games between Week 11 and Week 15.

Who is the rookie DT that impressed everyone during the preseason opener?

Ryan Fowler and other reporters shared several videos about the Philadelphia Eagles’ new rookie Defensive Tackle, Jalen Carter, who wowed everyone during the game against the Baltimore Ravens that ended in a 19-20 loss.

With Jalen Carter, the Philadelphia Eagles have a better chance of securing their race to the postseason in the upcoming season. They need the best defenders available, and he was drafted in 2023 out of the Georgia Bulldogs.