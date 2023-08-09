Myles Jack was close to retiring from football, but the Philadelphia Eagles prevented it. Now, the linebacker has revealed that he has contemplated a drastic career change, and it is all due to a potential zombie apocalypse.

In the 2016 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Myles Jack with the 36th overall pick. He was one of the best prospects of that year’s class, but he fell short from the expectations.

At the end of the 2022 season, which he played with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mack contemplated to retire. However, the Eagles offered him a spot in their roster to play the upcoming campaign and prove tha he’s still a reliable pass-rusher.

Myles Jack wants to try a different carrer due to zombies

Earlier this year, the Steelers parted ways with Myles Jack, who only played one season with the AFC North squad. His future was uncertain, as apparently there were no teans interested in his services.

The 27-year-old face a significant dilemma: whether to remain a free agent until a club signs him or to retire. Jack was seriously considering the latter path, primarily due to his interest in pursuing a new career.

According to The Athletic’s Zach Berman, Jack was interested in becoming an electrician or plumber before the Eagles contacted him this week. The linebacker contemplated these careers as preparation for a potential catastrophic future.

“I like to work,” Myles said. “I couldn’t sit at home. I’ve been blessed to make a lot of money. I could retire and sit at the house. …I want to be innovative. If a Zombie apocalypse came, I want to be able to build something.“