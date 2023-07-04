Tyreek Hill’s speed is impressive. Even though he’s considered as the fastest player in the NFL, now a player of the Philadelphia Eagles has claimed that he could beat the Miami Dolphins receiver in a race.

Back in 2016, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Tyreek Hill with the 165th-overall pick in the NFL Draft. He surprised everyone by emerging as one of the best receivers in the league, despite initially having low expectations placed upon him.

Last year, the Dolphins decided to pursue him. The agreed terms with the Chiefs to move the wide receiver to Miami, and he quickly became the best partner for Tua Tagovailoa on the field.

Eagles WR Devon Allen believes he’s faster than Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill is also known as “Cheetah” due to his incredible speed. For some fans, the Dolphins wide receiver is the fastest player in the NFL, but of course some players think different.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has destroyed several defenses due to his speed, but he has also proven to be very fast outside the field. The 29-year-old won a 60-meter race at the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships in March.

However, Hill may face some competition soon. Devon Allen, player of the Philadelphia Eagles, thinks he could beat Tyreek in a race. “I definitely am [the fastest],” the wide receiver told TMZ Sports.

“I’m not gonna roast those guys because what they did was impressive,” Allen said. “I raced Tyreek Hill when I was in high school. We raced and he smoked me when we were in high school and DK Metcalf ran a 10.3 a couple years ago is super impressive for a guy that’s 6’4″, 6’3″, 225. But I think especially at the top level, top 5, top 10 in the world, there’s a big gap in terms of just performance.”