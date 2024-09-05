The Philadelphia will start the 2024 NFL season against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil, but they will have to do it without a key player.

The 2024 NFL season will kick off with its first international game in Week 1, as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. However, the NFC East powerhouse will be without a key player for this matchup.

After months of anticipation, football fans are finally ready to enjoy the return of their favorite sport. With the new season underway, several teams are determined to prove they have what it takes to compete for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Many analysts consider the Eagles to be serious contenders for the Super Bowl. Their roster is loaded with talent, featuring a dominant defense and a strong overall lineup that makes them a formidable force in the quest for the championship.

Eagles won’t have a key defensive player to face the Packers

Everything is set for an exciting 2024 NFL season, which will surprisingly feature an international game in Week 1. The Eagles and Packers are heading south to São Paulo, Brazil, to face off in this unique matchup.

Oddsmakers have the Eagles as the favorites, but their chances may have taken a hit with the loss of a key player, potentially giving the Packers an opportunity to pull off a win.

Isaiah Rodgers has been ruled out by the Eagles for the game due to a recent hand injury. While he traveled with the team, he won’t suit up for the season opener.

This game would have marked Rodgers’ first in two years, following a suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy. Earlier this week, he expressed excitement about his return, but it seems he’ll have to wait a little longer to make his comeback.

Isaiah Rodgers – Indianapolis Colts – NFL 2020

“It’s just a testimony to all my hard work,” Rodgers told CBS Sports. “So grateful for the opportunity. Want to come out here and have fun. Running out of the tunnel is something I’m really looking forward to. Been waiting a long time.”

When was Isaiah Rodgers suspended?

Isaiah Rodgers entered the NFL in 2020 as a 6th-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts. His time with the AFC South team came to an abrupt end in May 2023, when he was suspended by the league for gambling on NFL games.

In August of the same year, the Philadelphia Eagles took a chance on Rodgers, signing him despite his indefinite suspension. The league lifted his suspension this spring, allowing him to return for the 2024 season.

