The Philadelphia Eagles just made one of the most surprising trades in recent months.

The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to bounce back after a very disappointing 2023 season which, at the start of the year, looked like a Super Bowl campaign. They started with a 10-1 record and then lost five of their last six games in the calendar.

That inertia carried on into the playoffs as the Eagles were eliminated in the Wild Card round by Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a span of just a month, Philadelphia let slip away the NFC East and home field advantage to end up out of the race early.

Now, Nick Sirianni could be in a tough spot. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are favorites in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL and that’s why big moves should be done by the Eagles’ front office.

Who did the Eagles get in free agency?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Philadelphia Eagles will make a surprising trade with the Commanders to get wide receiver Jahan Dotson. In exchange, Washington will receive a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks.

By the way, the Eagles will also get in the operation a 2025 fifth-round pick. Now, their depth chart looks impressive at the position with names like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Who is Jahan Dotson?

Jahan Dotson is 24-years old and arrived to the Washington Commanders as the No.16 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. A top wide receiver in college football playing for Penn State.

Right now, he was supposed to be one of the main targets for Jayden Daniels in his rookie year as quarterback of the Commanders, but, in a shocking turn of events, Jahan goes to the Eagles.