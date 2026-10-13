Eagles OC Sean Mannion acknowledges how difficult it is to play without Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a 19-17 defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. The team has experienced issues on offense, which offensive coordinator Sean Mannion acknowledged, directly linking them to the absence of Saquon Barkley.

Discussing what it has been like to play without many of Philly’s top playmakers with reporters on Tuesday, Sean Mannion singled Barkley out in particular as a player he has been missing, as his “unique talent” makes him hard to replace.

“I think it all goes back to putting all of your players in what you feel is the best position for them to be successful. Saquon is a unique talent. That’s indisputable, right? So, there are things that he can do that there’s a very, very, very short list of people on the planet that can do. The beauty of it is I do feel really confident in our depth. [RB] Tank [Bigsby] going out due to injury, but he’s a really, really quality backup running back in this league,” Mannion said.

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Confidence remains in roster depth

Despite an uneven 2-3 start to the campaign and missing a vital contributor in Barkley, the Eagles are expected to rebound in the coming weeks while awaiting the return of their star playmaker. In the meantime, the coaching staff continues to emphasize the deep faith it has in the group.

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“So, there may be some things that change when Saquon goes out and Tank goes in, but the nice thing is with the depth that we have at that position, just as an example, it’s not as many as you might expect because of the depth of our roster, the confidence we have in those guys. So, there’s tweaks here and there that come up with different injuries, whether it be at the running back position, receiver position, O-line, but in large, the confidence that we have in our group makes it where that’s easier to manage than you may think,” Mannion said.

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As things currently stand, Philly only has two healthy running backs on their active roster—Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele—alongside practice squad options including Jaydon Blue and recent signing Ja’Quinden Jackson.

However, if Barkley manages to return for NFL Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, the Eagles could finally get their offense back on track, as Mannion’s evaluation of his impact is right on target.

Key takeaways

Sean Mannion linked Philadelphia’s offensive struggles directly to Saquon Barkley’s absence.

linked Philadelphia’s offensive struggles directly to Saquon Barkley’s absence. Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele are Philadelphia’s only healthy active running backs.

are Philadelphia’s only healthy active running backs. Week 6 against Carolina could mark Saquon Barkley’s return to the Philadelphia Eagles.