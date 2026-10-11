Why isn’t Saquon Barkley playing today for Eagles vs Jaguars in Week 5 of 2026 NFL season?

The Eagles face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. However, Saquon Barkley won't be available. Find out why.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one of their biggest offensive weapons when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Running back Saquon Barkley has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup because of a hamstring injury, forcing Philadelphia to adjust its plans in the backfield.

Barkley suffered the injury during last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. The star running back exited the contest after experiencing discomfort in his hamstring, leaving the Eagles without their primary rushing option for the remainder of the game. His absence now creates another challenge for Philadelphia as the team prepares for an important international matchup.

The injury is particularly concerning because Barkley is a central part of the Eagles’ offensive identity. However, the latest reports suggest that the situation may not be as serious as initially feared. Although Philadelphia will have to face Jacksonville without him, the focus now shifts to how long the running back could remain sidelined and when he might be ready to return.

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When is Saquon Barkley coming back with Eagles?

Saquon Barkley’s recovery timeline remains uncertain after NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that the running back is considered week to week with his hamstring injury.

That designation means he will be evaluated as his recovery progresses, rather than having a firm return date established. For now, the Eagles have not confirmed when their star running back will be available again.

The most encouraging part of the report is that Barkley’s injury is not considered a long-term issue. That provides some optimism for Philadelphia, even though he will miss the Week 5 matchup against the Jaguars. Still, a week-to-week designation does not guarantee that he will return for the Eagles’ next game, as his availability will depend on how quickly he recovers.

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Who is starting running back today for Eagles vs Jaguars?

With Saquon Barkley unavailable, the Philadelphia Eagles will need other players to step up and help carry the rushing workload. Will Shipley is expected to take on a leading role in the backfield, particularly after backup running back Tank Bigsby was also placed on injured reserve following an injury against the Rams.

Key takeaways