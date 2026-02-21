Eagles’ Saquon Barkley reveals how he is adapting his mindset to elevate his playing style and physical condition

The Philadelphia Eagles entered last NFL season with significantly higher expectations as the defending Super Bowl LIX champions after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. Much of that optimism stemmed from the dominant performance of Saquon Barkley, who remained motivated and confident in both himself and the Eagles’ long-term vision.

Barkley appeared on NFL Network’s “The Insiders” and explained how he approached this offseason differently compared to earlier stages of his career. Now a veteran with championship experience, he emphasized longevity and efficiency over sheer power training, adjusting his routine to preserve his body for the demands of another title push.

“When I was younger, I used to get right after it… It’s still that mindset, just in a different way. I’m attacking the angles that I’m trying to get into. How can I get into my knees and my ankles better, my hips better, how can I continue to stay healthy? How can I just be a better athlete?

“It’s not really the mindset of putting 500 pounds on your back right now,” Barkley continued. “I’m working on trampolines. I’m working on (a) hula hoop of getting my body coordination back together. I’m super excited, and it’s new, and it’s different. But you want to play as long as you can, and I want to be super successful for a long time, so you got to change it up. And I feel like it’s been helpful. And I got a routine now that I love.”

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley’s numbers last season

After rushing for 2,005 yards in 2024, Barkley followed with 1,140 yards last season. While the statistical dip was notable, the broader objective remained team success. The Eagles finished 11-6, captured the NFC East title, and later fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild card round. Philadelphia relied on Barkley’s presence in high-leverage situations, particularly alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, and tight end Dallas Goedert in the starting lineup.

There is no denying how critical Barkley is to the Eagles’ offensive structure as they prepare for another run. Maintaining strong chemistry inside the locker room will be essential, especially after moments of visible frustration surfaced late last NFL season. Still, team leaders publicly emphasized unity as the foundation for improvement.

Barkley on A.J. Brown’s Patriots support

Amid speculation linking A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots, Barkley addressed the topic in a conversation with ESPN’s Dan Graziano. He made clear he was not speaking on behalf of his teammate, but he acknowledged Brown’s long-standing admiration for the Patriots organization.

“I will say this, I do not want to speak for AJ Brown,” Barkley said. “I love him as a teammate and a brother, but he is a huge Patriots fan. He’s one of those guys. Growing up, I was a Jets fan. My dad has a Jets tattoo. I was able to kind of move on now when I got to the NFL. He’s always been a big Patriots fan. I think this year, before Dallas, Tom Brady, he was throwing him the ball. So, for him, he was like a kid in the candy store. But that wink is just all fun and games, but I will tell. I will give the inside scoop. AJ Brown is a big Patriots fan.”

