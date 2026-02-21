Nick Sirianni almost reunited with mentor as Eagles HC seeked help during the offseason

Nick Sirianni has two weird trends going on. The Philadelphia Eagles head coach usually nails his hires when they come from outside, but when he looks into his own staff, he bottles the hires. However, he was very close to reuniting with his former mentor.

Sirianni comes from Frank Reich’s coaching tree, as he was Reich’s offensive coordinator when Reich was the Colts head coach. According to Dan Pompei of The Athletic, Sirianni and Reich talked about the possibility of Reich becoming Sirianni’s adviser.

Reich was utimately named the Jets offensive coordinator. But the fact is he was close to work for Sirianni. The Eagles also were on the lookout for an OC after firing Kevin Patullo, but Reich was never contemplated for that job on the Eagles organization.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sirianni’s loyalty to Reich goes way back

Sirianni was named the Eagles HC and soon after, Reich was fired by the Colts. The Eagles then faced the Colts and when they won, Sirianni made sure that the Colts knew they screwed up by firing his mentor. He went and talked to the Colts fans declaring the win was dedicated to Frank Reich.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Sirianni remains close to the ones who gave him a chance to flourish in the NFL. Now, he has gone to two Super Bowls, winning one of them. Hence, it’s not at all shocking that Sirianni spoke to Reich to reunite, even if that didn’t came to fruition.

Advertisement

see also AJ Brown gives eye-opening statement about his future with the Eagles

Reich does have a past with the Eagles

Reich was instrumental for the Eagles, as he was the OC for the team who won the Super Bowl in 2017. That’s what granted him a last-minute candidacy to become the Colts HC. And it was all going great, until a shocking retirement from quarterback Andrew Luck sent the team backwards.

Advertisement

That caused Reich to fight an uphill battle. He was then also fired 11 games into his first’s season with the Panthers. However, he is still cashing the checks from Carolina, all the way through to 2026. Now, Reich has the chance to remind everyone that he is a brilliant offensive mind.