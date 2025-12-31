Eagles set to make surprising decision on Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley for Week 18 vs. Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the playoffs. Nevertheless, their final seeding in the NFC could still change, which is why the team has reportedly made a decision on whether to start Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and other key players in Week 18 against the Washington Commanders.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday that he had not yet decided whether to play his starters against Washington. However, it appears that a few days later, that decision has already been made.

According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles have decided to sit most of their starters in Week 18, including Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. With the NFC East title already clinched, there is little at stake for Philadelphia in the regular-season finale against the Commanders.

What would happen if the Eagles lose to the Commanders in Week 18?

As mentioned earlier, the risk is minimal for the Eagles in Week 18. They have already secured the NFC East title, guaranteeing at least one playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia currently sits as the No. 3 seed in the NFC with an 11–5 record, trailing the Chicago Bears. A loss by the NFC North team to the Detroit Lions, combined with an Eagles win over Washington, could move Nick Sirianni’s squad up to the No. 2 seed.

However, a loss to Washington would not drastically change Philadelphia’s position. The Eagles would not fall below the No. 3 seed even with a defeat, which is why Sirianni is expected to rest his starters and prioritize entering the Wild Card round well rested.

Saquon Barkley may prefer not to be benched

While Nick Sirianni has the final say, Saquon Barkley may attempt to convince his head coach to let him play in Week 18. The reason is simple: the star running back is chasing a significant performance bonus.

Barkley needs 87 scrimmage yards against the Commanders to earn an additional $250,000 on his 2026 contract. He has surpassed that mark eight times this season, including a 132-yard performance from scrimmage against Washington earlier this year—his second-best outing of the season.