One of the Packers is a fan of a famous TV host and comedian, he admitted that she was his favorite celebrity before playing and winning the super bowl about a decade ago.

DeGeneres is known as one of the best television hosts in the country, plus she also works as a comedian and producer with her own production company. Ellen has been working in the industry since the 1980s and her The Ellen DeGeneres Show started in 2003.

All kinds of people have been interviewed on Ellen's show over the past two decades, from Hollywood celebs, sports players, politicians and religious people. One of those guests was a Green Bay Packers player.

During 2011 the Green Bay Packers won Super Bowl XLV, they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 XLV at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington. So far that was the only Packers Super Bowl in the 21st century.

Who of the Green Bay Packers is a fan of Ellen DeGeneres?

The team's number one player, Aaron Rodgers, declared to the media during Super Bowl media week in 2011 that Ellen DeGeneres was his celebrity crush. After those statements they had an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Video available below:

The Packers haven't won a conference championship since 2010, their most recent title was in 2021 when they won the NFC North for the third time in a row. Aaron Rodgers renew with the Packers for three more years in 2022.