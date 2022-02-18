NFL legend Eric Weddle broke the silence on his epic comeback and winning a Super Bowl ring at 37 years old. Check out what the veteran safety had to say.

Most players don't last five years in the National Football League. Either because of injury, bad luck, a lack of opportunities or simply they're not talented enough. Then, you have the Tom Bradys and Eric Weddles.

Weddle was one of the best free safeties in the world throughout his remarkable 13-year career. The only thing that was missing on his impressive résumé was a Super Bowl ring, but he seemed at peace with that.

However, when Jordan Fuller fell with an injury and the Los Angeles Rams needed some depth at that position, Weddle didn't hesitate to come back from retirement two years later to pursue the ultimate goal.

Eric Weddle Says His Comeback Feels 'Like A Dream'

“It’s hard to think back where I was five-and-a-half weeks ago and being able to do what I did,” Weddle told NFL Network.“It feels like a dream, that I left my real life for five-and-a-half weeks and now I’m back in the real life, only to be reminded by my pec that isn’t there and getting fixed tomorrow.”

“I’m probably just most proud of being in the moment and, whatever my role was, just trying to help the guys and be a kid again,” the veteran added. “To come out of retirement for two years and join a team and welcome me in and be excited that I was there and know that I could bring some energy, bring some passion, and bring whatever that it factor was to a team that was on the cusp of something great. All the stuff on the field, the mental side, all that stuff, I’ve done all that and I just think the whole story of coming back and making an impact in a lot of guys’ lives probably means the most to me.”

Weddle is one of the most beloved and respected guys around the league and the fact that he came back and played through a torn pec makes him even more of a legend. Finally, he got the jewelry he was due.