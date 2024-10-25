Brandon Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL that has ended his participation in the 2024 NFL season, and now the San Francisco 49ers have announced their decision on replacing the talented wide receiver.

Brandon Aiyuk entered the 2024 NFL season with high expectations, but he won’t be able to fulfill them. The wide receiver suffered a torn ACL that will sideline him for the rest of the year, and the San Francisco 49ers have now decided whether to replace him in the near future.

Prior to the beginning of the season, the 49ers had to solve a big problem. Brandon Aiyuk wanted a lucrative contract extension, and after several months of negotiations, he finally secured it.

Following this new deal, Aiyuk wanted to prove to everyone he was worthy of it. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL in Week 7, which will prevent him from playing for the remainder of the campaign.

49ers GM John Lynch addresses the possibility of replacing Brandon Aiyuk

The 2024 season has not treated the 49ers very kindly. Despite entering the campaign as true contenders, they are currently facing several struggles, mostly regarding injuries.

Several players, such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, have not been able to play all the games. Unfortunately, now they have lost a key weapon for the rest of the season.

Brandon Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL in Week 7 while facing the Kansas City Chiefs. The wide receivers group has taken a huge hit, but it seems like there are no plans to replace the former Arizona State player.

John Lynch, general manager of the 49ers, addressed this matter on Friday. He was questioned about whether the team had plans to sign another wideout, and while he is open to a potential trade, he is happy with the current group the team has.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 20: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers is hit by Trent McDuffie #22 and Chamarri Conner #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“For this week, it’s not going to be ideal, but we think with Jauan, Deebo, Ricky, Jake, Chris, that group, Ronnie Bell, we’ve got enough there, and we’ll see,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We always — I think our track record has shown we’re always going to field calls. We’re always going to make calls, see what’s out there, and if we can improve our team, we will. But I do like this group.”

What date is the NFL trade deadline?

If the 49ers want to hire a new wide receiver, they need to be quick. Several top wide receivers, such as DeAndre Hopkins and Amari Cooper, have already been traded, so there are not too many high-quality options left for them.

The NFL trade deadline is on November 5 at 4 PM ET. After that, clubs will only be able to add new players if they are available on free agency or waivers.

