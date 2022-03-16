The two new sportcasters cost ESPN a lot of money but according to the network the pair was worth every penny. In addition to all the money that was paid, they could establish a record as sportscasters.

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck are the new sportcasters for ESPN's Monday Night Football, both commentators are recognized in the media as two of the most famous voices of the 21st century. But before working for ESPN, the pair were part of FOX and the ' trade' between the two networks generated much controversy days after the end of the 2021-22 NFL season.

Aikman was a Super Bowl champion with the Dallas Cowboys when he was the quarterback for nearly 12 seasons with the franchise. He won three Super Bowl rings (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) and multiple awards during his pro football career.

Joe Buck didn't play pro football, but he knows the sport and he is as tough as a football player for his harsh criticism of NFL teams and players. Working for Fox Sports since 1994, aside from football, Buck has also been a commentator for the MLB and USGA.

How much are Troy Aikman and Joe Buck's contracts worth?

Both contracts are for 5 years and Troy Aikman will earn $75 million while Joe Buck will earn $65 million. Both sportcasters are among the highest paid of all sports networks in the United States and they will start the upcoming season in 2022.

What is the record that Aikman and Buck can break?

The record that Aikman and Buck are about to break is that of the sportscasting partners with the most on-air time in the NFL. That record was previously set by John Madden and Pat Summerall in what was 21 seasons together, now Aikman and Buck also have that time as a sportcasters partners and they only need another season to break the record.

