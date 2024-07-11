Joe Burrow recently shared his thoughts on having an 18-game schedule in the NFL, and an ex-quarterback has slammed it over his idea.

The NFL is very interested in creating an 18-game season in the near future. Joe Burrow recently contributed with a huge advice to help the league with this initiative, but a former quarterback has criticized him for his proposal.

In recent years, the NFL has been exploring ways to increase fan interest in football. The league is aware of its growing fanbase and aims to provide an even better show.

Roger Goodell, the league’s commissioner, is promoting the idea of an 18-game regular season. Joe Burrow has put forth an interesting proposal for it, but not everyone is comfortable with his idea.

Chase Daniel judges Joe Burrow over his 18-game schedule proposal

It seems like Joe Burrow wants to play more games each season. Despite his recent injuries, the quarterback is interested in intensifying the schedule in the near future.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback recently addressed the idea of having 18 games in the regular season. While the NFL has yet to determine the best way to implement this change, Burrow has come up with a brilliant idea.

“Gotta have two bye weeks,” Burrow answered. “And I think it’d be cool to do normal bye weeks like it is now. Have it spread out. But then, like, Week 13, do the Pro Bowl break. Where you have the 7-on-7 and all the skills challenges, like the NBA does.”

However, he has now faced intense backlash over his words. Chase Daniel, a former NFL quarterback, rejected Burrow’s idea, arguing that the league’s schedule is already too stacked to add another game.

Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals – NFL 2022

“I guarantee you every NFL player seeing this is NOT happy with Burrow for saying this,” Daniel tweeted. “The NFLPA is already having meetings about damage control. … This is what happens when a Top 5 QB speaks in favor of 18 game season.”

Should the NFL do an 18-game regular season?

In case the NFL wants to follow Joe Burrow’s advice and create an 18-game schedule for the regular season, several things should change to make it feasible and effective.

Players are currently under a lot of pressure, both mentally and physically, so adding one more game could increase the risk of injuries, just as Chase Daniel mentioned. However, it seems like the league is really keen on changing the schedule to include one more game in the regular season.