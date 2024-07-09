Joe Burrow, starting quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, has devised a master plan to help the NFL transition to an 18-game regular season format.

In recent years, the NFL has tried to add more games to its usual schedule, arguing that fans want to see more football. However, they seem to be overlooking the main characters of the game: the players.

Joe Burrow designs the ideal plan for an 18-game NFL season

The NFL is very interested in adding one more game to the regular season. The league is aware of the growing interest in football in recent years and is looking to leverage this to gain more viewers for an additional week.

Nevertheless, several players have blatantly rejected this idea. Most of them argue that they wouldn’t have enough rest to face the playoffs. However, Joe Burrow has found the perfect plan to add one more week to the schedule.

The quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals addressed this matter during an interview on Pardon My Take. He was asked about the possibility of adding one more game to the regular season and gave a straightforward response.

“Gotta have two bye weeks,” Burrow answered. “And I think it’d be cool to do normal bye weeks like it is now. Have it spread out. But then, like, Week 13, do the Pro Bowl break. Where you have the 7-on-7 and all the skills challenges, like the NBA does. Because I think that would give more ratings for the Pro Bowl and then it would also give everybody that bye week going into the last six games of the year.”

Joe Burrow is one of the players who have struggled with injuries in recent years.

Burrow’s idea is very simple, but effective. The Pro Bowl has struggled lately to attract more attention. Despite the league’s efforts to introduce more dynamic activities each year, fans remain uninterested in this weekend.

Should the NFL use Joe Burrow’s idea for an 18-game season?

Burrow’s idea would not only help the NFL fix the Pro Bowl but also solve a significant problem: injuries. By allowing some players to recover for the last part of the season, the level of play in the final games would increase.

“And then you have guys that are injured that would be able to potentially come back,” Burrow said. “And you want your best players out there as a league. You want them out there the last six weeks of the season. You want your best players on the field. So I think that would be a smart idea.”