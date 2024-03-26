Guillermo Ochoa has not had a great season both with Mexico and with Salernitana, which has led fans to criticize him. However, there are some people who think he’s a legend, and Fabrizio Romano is one of those.

In Mexican soccer, Ochoa is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history. He has had a remarkable career, largely due to his outstanding performances in the FIFA World Cup.

However, some fans hold the belief that he’s not performing well. Recently, he has faced challenges in maintaining the same level of dominance seen earlier in his career, drawing huge criticism from analysts and fans for his performances.

Fabrizio Romano defends Guillermo Ochoa on social media after a fan’s criticism

Guillermo Ochoa is undoubtedly experiencing a toughphase in his career. The goalkeeper has conceded 42 goals this season with Salernitana and appears destined for relegation once again in Europe.

Salernitana currently sits at the bottom of Serie A with 14 points, consisting of two wins, eight draws, and 19 losses. If this trend persists, Ochoa would face relegation for the third time in his European career.

Following his poor form, the goalkeeper has decided to depart from Salernitana at the end of the season. Fabrizio Romano initially reported the news on X, prompting numerous fans to respond to his post with judgments of Ochoa.

On X, a fan quoted Romano’s post, saying that Ochoa was not a legend. “You don’t even have the courage to put your face and name on Twitter,” Romano answered. “Imagine playing in five World Cups from 2006 to 2022… and you talk about legendary, you.”

Some fans may or may not like Ochoa, but he’s undoubtedly a living legend for Mexico. It has been reported that he wants to continue playing in Europe, but he might consider another return to Liga MX to maintain consistency for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What is Guillermo Ochoa’s current market value?

Guillermo Ochoa’s market value peaked in 2014 after the World Cup, reaching $8.5 million. He joined Malaga that summer, but his value has declined since then, and it appears unlikely to reach that number again.

Currently, Ochoa’s value is at $1.7 million. If he returns to Liga MX, it is highly unlikely that any team would pay that amount for him, especially considering the goalkeeper will turn 39 years old this summer.