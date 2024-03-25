In what has become a tradition of poor behavior, Mexican fans continue to rack up unpopularity points with beer throwing, homophobic chants, and fist fights this time at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

The game itself was a no contest, the USMNT walked through Mexico, who never once tested Matt Turner in goal for the United States. Tyler Adams scored a goal for the ages and Gio Reyna scored the decisive goal after Christian Pulisic ran through the Mexican defense.

For the USMNT it was their third straight Nations League title over Mexico, the United States have won all the editions of Concacaf’s league competition, all three times defeating El Tri. For USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter, it marked his third championship at the helm of the national team, winning 2 Nations Leagues and a Gold Cup. Gregg Berhalter is now tied with Bruce Arena as the USMNT’s all-time winningest coach when it comes to titles.

American and Mexican fans fight in the stands

Sadly, near the end of the match the USMNT’s victory was tarnished by the continued misbehaving of Mexican fans. It has become an annoying custom that when an opposing team scores against El Tri, a sea of beer, batteries, and coins are thrown to the team that scores.

When Reyna scored the USMNT’s second goal, the team was besieged by projectiles from the stands. Twice the Mexican fans used homophobic slurs which almost resulted in the suspension of the match.



Lastly video has surfaced of US fans and Mexican fans brawling in the stands, it marks yet another incident where Mexican soccer fans are involved in fights throughout a stadium when their national team plays.