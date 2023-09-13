Guillermo Ochoa has probably been the best player for Mexico in the last four editions of the World Cup. Though he is 38-years old, the goalkeeper revamped his career after signing for Salernitana in Serie A.

However, even with great individual performances, the truth is Ochoa was also part of a major failure in Qatar 2022. The Mexican squad could’t reach the Round of 16 for the first time in three decades.

So, fans are getting tired of the old guard in a new process led by coach Jaime Lozano as the results are not coming. Two disappointing ties in friendlies against Australia and Uzbekistan triggered the alarms. Guillermo Ochoa is on the hot seat.

Mexican fans and media want Guillermo Ochoa out of the national team

Guillermo Ochoa had a big mistake in the third goal of Uzbekistan against Mexico during an International Friendly in Atlanta. It was a free kick which entered the net in a zone that should have been covered by the veteran goalkeeper.

As a consequence, fans and many analysts are asking for a new generation of players at the position. Ricardo La Volpe, one of the most important coaches in Mexico’s history, talked about it.

“There’s no doubt of what Ochoa has demonstrated in the national team. However, in these games, it’s important to see who can be behind him. That’s what’s missing. You have to see new players to be ready. If Ochoa is fine, he will be the starter.”

Nevertheless, La Volpe had a big warning for Mexico. “If he’s healthy, Ochoa is the starter. But, the age…sometimes…you have to be careful. There has to be someone if he’s not ready. You cannot take risks. Right now, there’s not a clear player who can be that man.”

The big question is if there are talented enough players who can compete with Ochoa. Rodolfo Cota is also a veteran at 36-years old and Carlos Acevedo, maybe the biggest prospect, hasn’t delivered when called to the national team and hasn’t received many opportunities.

Another name on the rise could be Fernando Tapia who has been sensational at Queretaro. Luis Malagon is also an option though he has been very irregular playing for Club America.