Falcons confirm Tua Tagovailoa isn’t playing vs Steelers in Week 1 of 2026 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons have officially ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, putting an unexpected roadblock in what was supposed to be the beginning of his comeback story in Atlanta. Tagovailoa had been named the Falcons’ starting quarterback earlier this week, giving the former Miami Dolphins star an opportunity to revive his career with a new team.

Instead, an injury suffered during practice has forced Tagovailoa to watch the season opener from the sideline. The Falcons confirmed that the veteran quarterback will be inactive against Pittsburgh after dealing with an oblique injury that emerged during one of the final practices before the game.

The development is particularly frustrating for Atlanta because Tagovailoa had won the starting job as Michael Penix Jr is still injured. Now, neither of the team’s top two quarterbacks will be available against the Steelers, forcing Atlanta to turn to a veteran backup at the last possible moment.

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Who is starting QB for Falcons vs Steelers?

Cooper Rush will be the starting quarterback for the Falcons against the Steelers, moving into the spotlight after spending the week preparing as Tagovailoa’s backup. The veteran took first-team reps after Tua’s injury and now faces the challenge of leading Atlanta on the road in the opening game of the season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has expressed confidence in Rush’s preparation and ability to step in on short notice.

Why isn’t Michael Penix Jr. available to play for Falcons?

Rush’s promotion was made necessary not only by Tagovailoa’s injury but also by Michael Penix’s continued absence. The Falcons’ former starter remains unavailable as he works his way back from the ACL injury that ended his 2025 season. Although Penix participated fully in practice this week, Atlanta has already determined that he is not ready to play in the opener.

That leaves Rush as Atlanta’s only available experienced option to start against Pittsburgh. The situation represents a dramatic change from the plan announced Monday, when Tagovailoa was supposed to begin his Falcons career as the team’s QB1. Instead, an oblique injury has forced Atlanta to change course just days before kickoff, while Tagovailoa will have to wait for his Falcons debut.

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Why isn’t Tua Tagovailoa playing for Falcons vs Steelers?

Tagovailoa will miss the game because of an oblique injury suffered during practice shortly before the season opener. The issue became apparent when he appeared to favor his back during Thursday’s session, briefly going down after throwing a pass before getting back to his feet. He was subsequently listed as a limited participant and did not practice Friday.

The injury could not have come at a worse time for Tagovailoa. After being released by the Dolphins and signing with Atlanta, he had been given a chance to reset his career and prove that he could still be a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL. His Week 1 opportunity was supposed to be the first step in that process, but the oblique problem has delayed his debut.

For the Falcons, the immediate priority is getting through Pittsburgh with Rush under center. Atlanta will now hope Tagovailoa can recover quickly and return to the lineup, while Penix continues his rehabilitation. What was expected to be the start of the Tua comeback story has instead become one of the strangest quarterback situations of Week 1, with Atlanta losing both of its top options before the season opener even begins.