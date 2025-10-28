Falcons’ Week 8 performance turns heads for the wrong reasons

The Atlanta Falcons are one of the most inconsistent teams in the NFL in the 2025 season. The NFC South team hit a new low in Week 8, as the Miami Dolphins beat them 34-10 as visitors.

After beating two potential contenders, the Washington Commanders (34-27) and the Buffalo Bills (24-14) in back-to-back games, the Falcons lost to the San Francisco 49ers (20-10) before Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins humbled them.

The challenge will be harder in Week 9, when they clash against the leader of the AFC East division, the New England Patriots (6-2). Atlanta entered this season looking like the biggest threat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they have failed to meet expectations.

Analyst flames Falcons over performance against Dolphins

The Week 8 performance raised a lot of eyebrows among the fanbase and analysts. Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports named the Falcons the second thing he disliked the most this past week, criticizing the offensive performance and going off on the defense.

Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons

“There was so much hope, it seemed, for the Atlanta Falcons after a 24-14 win over the Bills in Week 6. Since then, they’ve lost to the 49ers and the Dolphins. This week was especially damning. Kirk Cousins, in for the injured Michael Penix Jr., managed a paltry 173 passing yards. Bijan Robinson fumbled the ball without being touched. But the defense was somehow the biggest letdown. One week after a dismal 31-6 loss to the Browns, the Dolphins had their second-best passing success rate and third-best rushing success rate this season. Tua Tagovailoa was sacked just once. And this was a Falcons defense that has been very good all season!” he wrote.

Atlanta will try to bounce back against the Patriots, who don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Michael Penix Jr. could be back to bring a spark to the offense.