Andy Reid spoke again about Gardner Minshew as his starting quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs after Patrick Mahomes’ knee injury. The head coach admitted it is a great opportunity for him to showcase his talent.

“As sick as Gardner is over the whole thing, he also has an opportunity and wants to do well. It’s great for him career wise whether it’s here or somewhere else. It’s great for him.”

The Chiefs no longer have any chance of reaching the playoffs, and now their entire focus is on waiting for Patrick Mahomes to recover so they can contend for the Super Bowl in the 2026 season. His recovery timeline is nine months.

Who is Chiefs’ starting quarterback?

Gardner Minshew is the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs after Patrick Mahomes’ injury. Andy Reid confirmed the move for the game against the Tennessee Titans. “Right now is Gardner. That’s where we’re at.”

When will Patrick Mahomes return from injury?

After undergoing surgery in Dallas, the recovery timeline for Patrick Mahomes is nine months. That is exactly the amount of time remaining until the start of the 2026 season.

