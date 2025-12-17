Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid’s latest message for Gardner Minshew is great endorsement as Chiefs next QB after Patrick Mahomes’ left knee injury

Andy Reid lamented Patrick Mahomes' injury but also said he is excited about the great opportunity this could represent for Gardner Minshew's career with the Chiefs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Andy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesAndy Reid head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid spoke again about Gardner Minshew as his starting quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs after Patrick Mahomes’ knee injury. The head coach admitted it is a great opportunity for him to showcase his talent.

“As sick as Gardner is over the whole thing, he also has an opportunity and wants to do well. It’s great for him career wise whether it’s here or somewhere else. It’s great for him.”

The Chiefs no longer have any chance of reaching the playoffs, and now their entire focus is on waiting for Patrick Mahomes to recover so they can contend for the Super Bowl in the 2026 season. His recovery timeline is nine months.

Advertisement

Who is Chiefs’ starting quarterback?

Gardner Minshew is the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs after Patrick Mahomes’ injury. Andy Reid confirmed the move for the game against the Tennessee Titans. “Right now is Gardner. That’s where we’re at.”

When will Patrick Mahomes return from injury?

After undergoing surgery in Dallas, the recovery timeline for Patrick Mahomes is nine months. That is exactly the amount of time remaining until the start of the 2026 season.

Advertisement
NFL News: Chiefs have reportedly made final decision on Andy Reid’s key player contract extension with Patrick Mahomes out for rest of the season

see also

NFL News: Chiefs have reportedly made final decision on Andy Reid’s key player contract extension with Patrick Mahomes out for rest of the season

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Gardner Minshew puts Andy Reid on notice about Chiefs QB role after Patrick Mahomes’ injury
NFL

Gardner Minshew puts Andy Reid on notice about Chiefs QB role after Patrick Mahomes’ injury

Andy Reid talks about Chiefs' elimination from playoffs after loss to Chargers
NFL

Andy Reid talks about Chiefs' elimination from playoffs after loss to Chargers

Andy Reid warns Gardner Minshew about Chiefs’ future with Patrick Mahomes sidelined
NFL

Andy Reid warns Gardner Minshew about Chiefs’ future with Patrick Mahomes sidelined

NY Yankees fans stunned by Mets after losing another player to the rivals
MLB

NY Yankees fans stunned by Mets after losing another player to the rivals

Better Collective Logo